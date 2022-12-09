Aker Signs Floating Wind Project MOU with Three Partners to Develop Utsira Nord

Mainstream Renewable Power, an Aker Horizons company, Ocean Winds and Statkraft have signed a memorandum of understanding with Aker Solutions in Norway to collaborate on offshore wind at Utsira Nord. Mainstream, Ocean Winds and Statkraft are in a consortium to pursue an application to develop floating wind power at the Utsira Nord licence area in 2023.

The consortium and Aker Solutions will together develop sustainable and cost-efficient technologies which include design, construction, fabrication and installation initiatives and other innovative solutions and new technology to lower costs. The collaboration aims to further develop capabilities across the Norwegian supply chain and strengthen Norway’s competitiveness in floating wind.

“The offshore wind journey is just getting started in Norway and innovative collaboration models are needed to ensure we position Norway competitively in offshore wind,” says Tove Røskaft, head of offshore wind at Mainstream. “We believe that bringing together the strengths from across the Aker group, along with those of our partners Ocean Winds and Statkraft, will position Utsira Nord at the forefront of the floating wind industry globally, while bringing broad benefits to Norway through new jobs, new technology and new green energy.”

Combining Mainstream’s offshore wind development experience and five decades of North Sea expertise in offshore development, execution and marine operations as a member of the Aker group of companies, the experience of Ocean Winds in developing, building and operating bottom-fixed and floating offshore winds farms globally, and Statkraft’s expertise in renewable energy development, operations and management, the consortium covers the full value chain from development to delivery of offshore clean energy to market.

“As a pioneer in the floating offshore wind sector with more than 10 years of experience from development to operations, Ocean Winds is looking forward to working together with Norwegian partners and suppliers to build a successful supply chain and create enriching opportunities,” comments Oscar Diaz, chief EPCI officer for Ocean Winds.

Mainstream and Ocean Winds, the ENGIE and EDPR joint venture dedicated to offshore wind, are currently developing two projects with an estimated capacity of 3 GW of floating offshore wind in the United Kingdom and South Korea. Statkraft and Mainstream have a separate and well-established partnership for the development of bottom-fixed offshore wind in Norway.

“Statkraft is pursuing an industrial role for offshore wind in the North Sea, and Norway is a crucial market for our strategy,” adds David Flood, SVP of offshore wind at Statkraft. “Teaming up with Aker Solutions gives a strong push for the consortium in our ambitions to develop Utsira Nord and the market for offshore wind in Norway and demonstrates our commitment to utilizing Norwegian competence and progressing the Norwegian supply chain for international competition.”

“Floating offshore wind is a huge industrial opportunity for the supply chain to collaborate and build on the decades of offshore expertise developed in the North Sea,” concludes Stephen Bull, EVP of renewables at Aker Solutions. “Together with the consortium, we have the experience, innovation and cost-competitive models required to deliver the next full-scale floating offshore wind farm in Norway and take the industry to new, unexplored depths. Utsira Nord, an area off the coast of Haugesund in western Norway, is known for having consistently strong winds.