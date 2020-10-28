Aker Offshore Wind, Aker BP Partner to Realize Norwegian Offshore Wind

Aker Offshore Wind and Aker BP have entered into a cooperation agreement aimed at accelerating the process of realizing offshore wind in Norway on a large scale.

“We look forward to the opening of offshore wind acreage on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) in 2021,” says Astrid Skarheim Onsum, CEO of Aker Offshore Wind. “Together with partners, suppliers and yards we would like to realize technology-driven commercial-scale projects and support the development of an offshore wind industry in Norway,”

Aker Offshore Wind is taking a role to develop and operate the wind parks. Aker BP will contribute industry and technology competence and be a potential customer of electricity from offshore wind – along with other operators.

Aker Offshore Wind deploys technologies, relevant for deepwater wind, from decades of offshore energy developments and through its ownership stake in Principle Power Inc. Aker BP is a fully-fledged E&P company with exploration, development and production activities on the NCS. Aker BP’s CO2 intensity is less than a third of the global industry average, and well below the average for NCS operators. Aker BP is headquartered at Fornebu, Norway.

Photo Source