Aker, Ocean Winds and Statkraft Collaborate on Offshore Wind Bid in Norway

Aker Offshore Wind, Ocean Winds and Statkraft have signed a collaboration agreement to bid for, develop, construct and operate offshore wind and associated infrastructure for the Utsira Nord license area in Norway.

The equal partnership will submit an application to the Norwegian authorities for the development of a commercial scale floating offshore wind farm in the Norwegian North Sea.

“Together with Ocean Winds and Statkraft, we have formed a partnership of experienced developers and operators to push the boundaries for offshore floating wind and develop new value chains for Norwegian industry,” says Kristian Røkke, chairman of Aker Offshore Wind and CEO of Aker Horizons. “At Utsira Nord, the ambition is to further develop and industrialize technology based on Principle Power’s market-leading floating substructure technology.”

The companies are combining five decades of North Sea expertise in offshore development, execution and marine operations from the Aker group of companies; the experience of Ocean Winds in developing, building and operating bottom-fixed and floating offshore winds farms globally; and Statkraft´s expertise in renewable energy development, operations and management. The consortium covers the full value chain from development to delivery of offshore green energy to market. Aker Offshore Wind and Ocean Winds have partnered on other projects in the U.S., South Korea and Scotland. Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind have a partnership for the Sørlige Nordsjø II area in Norway.

“We are expanding our offshore wind exploration in Norway to floating technologies,” states Christian Rynning-Tønnesen, CEO of Statkraft. “As a result of promising developments, cost reductions, increasing electrification, rising demand for renewable energy and favorable regulatory frameworks, Statkraft views this market opportunity as a long-term value creative addition to our portfolio.”

Utsira Nord, an area off the coast of Haugesund in western Norway, is known for having consistently strong winds.

“Our aim is to deploy all the know-how, experience and technology of Ocean Winds, especially the one acquired at Windfloat Atlantic, the world’s first semi-submersible floating wind farm, in operation since last year, to contribute the best to the new Utsira Nord project,” adds Spyridon Martinis, CEO of Ocean Winds.