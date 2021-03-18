Air Liquide Inks PPA with Vattenfall for Offshore Wind Capacity

Air Liquide, a company that specializes in gases, technologies and services for industry and health, has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Vattenfall, one of Europe’s largest producers and retailers of electricity, to purchase a total of 25 MW of offshore wind capacity in the Netherlands.

Following PPA agreements in the U.S. and Spain, this is the first PPA signed by the group in the Netherlands. Under the 15-year long-term contract, Air Liquide will be able to supply a portion of its industrial and medical gas production assets in the Netherlands with renewable energy. This includes the first world-scale oxygen production plant fit to accommodate renewable energy in the grid, which the group is building in the port of Moerdijk, the Netherlands.

“This agreement will enable us to provide our customers with solutions contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions – in line with our climate objectives,” says François Jackow, executive vice president of Air Liquide. “Amidst the unprecedented transformation of Europe’s energy sector, Air Liquide is accelerating its commitment to take a leading role in the energy transition by supporting the development of renewable resources to foster a low-carbon economy in Europe.”

The renewable energy will come from a wind farm located between 18-36 km off the Dutch coast. The farm is currently under development and scheduled to be operational by 2023. This will be the first subsidy-free and one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms upon completion. Over the duration of the contract, Air Liquide will source renewable energy equivalent to 15% of the group’s current usage in the country.

Photo: Lars G. Nordstrum, chairman of the board at Vattenfall