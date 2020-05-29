Ailes Marine Selects Turbines for Saint Brieuc Wind Project

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has received the firm order from Ailes Marine, an affiliate of Iberdrola, for 62 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines for the 496 MW Bay of Saint Brieuc offshore wind power plant.

This order also includes a 10-year agreement for turbine maintenance services.

“This is excellent news for the energy transition, the offshore wind energy sector, and the industry in France,” says Filippo Cimitan, managing director of SGRE.

“This first firm order is an important step toward the realization of our industrial plant project in Le Havre, and confirms our status as a supplier of offshore wind turbines in the market,” adds Cimitan.

The project’s key features include:

Area: 75 km2

Turbines: 62 Siemens Gamesa SG 8.0-167 DD, each with an 8 MW capacity

Installed capacity: 496 MW

Annual production: 1,820 GWh

The main components of the 62 turbines of the Bay of Saint Brieuc offshore wind power plant will be produced at Siemens Gamesa’s planned offshore wind turbine factory in Le Havre.