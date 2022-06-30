AES Corp. Acquires Delta Wind Project from Vestas

Vestas has sold the 183 MW Delta wind project to The AES Corp. The Mississippi project is being developed by Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ North American development arm. It is expected to have one of the highest tip heights in North America.

“We are excited to develop the first wind project in Mississippi and look forward to bringing more wind energy to the region,” says Chris Rogers, vice president of development for Vestas North America. “As a full-suite renewables developer, we are proud to bring projects from concept to construction. By adding development to our industry-leading technology and operations portfolio, we’ve deployed our industry expertise across a wider range of the renewable value chain”.

Through development and co-development efforts, Steelhead Americas has supported Vestas in securing over 3,350 MW of North American turbine orders since its formation in 2016.