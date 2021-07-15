AECOM Tishman to Lead Buildout of New Jersey Wind Port

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has named global firm AECOM Tishman as the construction manager for the New Jersey Wind Port project – an offshore wind manufacturing and marshalling facility located in Lower Alloways Creek.

AECOM Tishman, founded in 1898, has handled construction for notable developments including One World Trade Center, MGM Springfield, the Javits Convention Center and many more.

“We are thrilled to support the AECOM Tishman team and look forward to the development of the New Jersey Wind Port, a project that will significantly enhance our region’s economy and further New Jersey’s commitment to achieving our renewable energy goals,” says Jane Asselta, vice president of the Southern New Jersey Development Council (SNJDC), a nonprofit economic development-lobbying organization.

Phase 1 of the project will comprise the development of an approximately 30-acre site to accommodate marshalling activities and an approximately 35-acre Tier 1 component manufacturing site. Phase 2 adds a further 150 acres or more to accommodate expanded marshalling activities and extensive manufacturing facilities for turbine components like blades and nacelles.

AECOM Tishman will perform both pre-construction and construction services to execute on the NJEDA’s proposed design. The project will be subject to a project labor agreement, which will help to ensure local union workers have the opportunity to work on the project and that it is completed on schedule.