AECOM Named as Construction Manager for New Jersey Offshore Wind Project

AECOM’s AECOM Tishman business has been selected to manage construction of the New Jersey Wind Port, the nation’s first purpose-built offshore wind marshaling and manufacturing port, located in Lower Alloways Creek Township, N.J., on the eastern shore of the Delaware River.

“We are excited to partner with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to develop the first greenfield offshore wind port in the United States as we help our clients advance their expanding sustainability initiatives to create positive impact for communities and deliver a better world,” says Troy Rudd, AECOM’s CEO. “At AECOM, we integrate ESG principles into everything we do through our Sustainable Legacies strategy, and this forward thinking, purpose-built offshore wind port project is another example of how we are bringing that strategy to life in partnership with our clients.”

A flagship economic development investment for the State of New Jersey through the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), the 200-acre infrastructure project will serve the unique staging, manufacturing and assembly needs of future offshore wind projects on the East Coast of the U.S. Over the next 15 years, the East Coast is expected to see over $150 billion of investment in offshore wind.

“AECOM Tishman is proud to play this role in building a sustainable future for both the State of New Jersey and the United States as a whole,” adds Jay Badame, president of AECOM Tishman. “The Wind Port project will leave a legacy for future generations, fostering growth in the renewable energy sector and is anticipated to serve as a catalyst for the creation of tens of thousands of jobs and more than $100-billion in investment.”

AECOM Tishman was selected by the State of New Jersey to serve as construction manager on the project in July. The project will support hundreds of construction jobs and includes worker diversity goals of 18 percent people of color and 6.9 percent women. AECOM Tishman is also committed to ensuring at least 25% of subcontractors are small businesses and at least 15% are owned by women, minorities or veterans.

“Establishing New Jersey as a global capital of offshore wind is a top priority for Gov. Phil Murphy,” states NJEDA CEO Tim Sullivan. “It will move us closer to achieving his clean energy goals and drive billions of dollars in economic growth. The New Jersey Wind Port is a transformational investment that will support this fast-growing industry and create thousands of good jobs throughout New Jersey. The NJEDA is proud to work with AECOM Tishman to execute on this critical infrastructure project in a way that aligns with the State’s commitments to using union labor and setting a new standard for diversity and inclusion at all stages of construction and operation at the Wind Port.”