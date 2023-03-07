AE1 Claims Its Offshore Wind Proposal Will Yield $25BB+ in Benefits

Attentive Energy One (AE1), a joint venture of TotalEnergies and Rise Light & Power that is developing up to 3 GW of offshore wind power 40+ miles from the New York and New Jersey shores, says its multi-faceted proposal to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) would, if approved, result in $25.6 billion in benefits to New York State.

First, through a proposal with GE to manufacture offshore wind blades and nacelles at a new Ravena, N.Y., facility, AE1 says it will catalyze a supply chain corridor that links upstate manufacturing with downstate project staging, installation, and operations.

The new GE facility would be placed on an existing, modern port, with state-of-the-art technology and equipment supported by an array of operators already working in the port and an experienced local labor force. The port will host two wind turbine component manufacturing facilities: one for blades – coined the LM Wind Power blade facility – with the potential to create over 650 direct jobs, 900 indirect jobs, and 550 construction jobs; and one for nacelles – coined the GE Vernova nacelle facility – with the potential to create over 220 direct jobs, 490 indirect jobs, and 510 construction jobs for the region.

AE1’s proposal also includes the New York State Supply Chain Development Partnership (the SCDP), a collaborative initiative between the Long Island-based Institute for Workforce Advancement (IWA), Albany-based Center for Economic Growth (CEG), and the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) to conduct grassroots outreach with a connected strategy across New York State.

Over the next five years, AE1 has committed $15 million to the SCDP to fund representatives from each organization, including new local direct hires to manage the initiative, as they engage at the community level with organizations that represent small and diverse businesses in their respective regions. The representatives will inform and educate about offshore wind opportunities, providing clear timelines for the AE1 project and filling a key information and technical support gap.

Last, AE1 says it is committing a total of $4.5 million to fund MRV Group’s Diversity Equity Inclusion and Justice Clean Energy Exchange (Clean Energy DEIJ Exchange), which will recruit, educate and refer New York residents to supply chain and workforce programs. These funds will also institute a DEIJ Compliance initiative that will provide small/diverse businesses entering the offshore wind supply chain with capacity-building opportunities, networking and pre-qualification support, and connections to prime and subcontractors throughout the state.

The funds will also include wraparound services for residents from disadvantaged communities across New York State based on three key pillars: a childcare initiative, a database designed to increase access to contracting opportunities for small and diverse businesses, and a youth leadership program that uses sports clinics to teach intergenerational climate education.

“At the heart of the Attentive Energy One project is a commitment to activating a true upstate-downstate supply chain corridor that integrates both existing and new supply chain pathways,” says Damian Bednarz, managing director of Attentive Energy. “We’re confident that this approach, paired with a flagship manufacturing investment with GE in the Capital Region and our New York State Supply Chain Development Partnership, will catalyze economic opportunities and open doors for diverse and small businesses looking to enter the clean energy economy.”