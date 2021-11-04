Activate Renewables Announces New President and Initial Acquisitions

Maria Klutey has been named as the new president of Activate Renewables, an acquirer of real estate and royalty interests in wind, solar and energy storage.

After serving six years active duty in the U.S. Army, Klutey joined GE Capital Energy Services, where she focused on providing tax and structured equity to renewable energy projects. In 2010, she joined American Wind Capital, a company focused on monetizing royalties from wind and solar renewable energy projects, as chief financial officer. Prior to joining Activate, she served in various roles originating, underwriting and financing energy land investments.

“Maria has unparalleled experience in financing deals in the renewable energy space,” says Brennan Potts, CEO of Accelerate Real Asset Management. “She has been a part of the acceleration of renewable energy adoption for more than a decade and we are excited to welcome her to Activate to help us execute our business plan.”

“Based on my experience, there has never been a better time to acquire assets in renewables,” adds Klutey. “The key is to combine an attractive cost of capital with a breadth of industry experience and relationships. Activate is a sophisticated investment platform that delivers both of these differentiating factors, and I am proud to become part of the team.”

Activate will continue to partner directly with private landowners and developers to maximize the value of their renewable real estate holdings. To date, Activate and its affiliates have acquired or signed agreements to fund acquisitions totaling more than 3,800 acres directly supporting over 700 MW of existing or planned renewable power generation across eight states.

Activate was launched in May 2021 in a joint venture with Accelerate Real Asset Management and an initial capital commitment of $500 million from D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments.

