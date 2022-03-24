ACP Members Release Energy Transition Framework to Benefit Workers, Communities

The American Clean Power Association (ACP), on behalf of its over 700 member companies, has released its Energy Transition for All initiative – an industry-wide framework to ensure that workers, communities and those historically left behind stand to benefit from the rapid growth of the clean power sector in the United States. The initiative was launched with the release of a report containing an outline of multi-year industry objectives to realize those goals.

“The United States is in an unprecedented transition toward a clean energy future,” says Heather Zichal, ACP’s CEO. “If undertaken thoughtfully, this transition will be an unparalleled opportunity to create a better future for everyone, offering greater access to clean and affordable energy along with expanding economic growth and opportunities for investment and innovation. With the launch of this initiative, ACP member companies across the wind, solar, transmission and energy storage technologies are committing to this vision for an equitable Energy Transition for All.”

Today, renewable energy represents roughly 13% of electricity generation in the U.S. By 2030, the clean energy industry could account for as much as 50% of the electricity produced in the U.S. – creating 500,000 jobs and attracting $700 billion in new investment.

The Energy Transition for All initiative is designed to expand opportunities for workers in disadvantaged communities and to help spur local economic development by promoting diversity and inclusion across the clean power sector.

The Energy Transition for All report identifies a series of responsibilities and associated actions to be taken by the clean power sector over the coming years across the following three pillars. The first pillar expands opportunity for workers, especially those from transitioning and historically disadvantaged communities. The second creates value for communities through supply chains, targeted investments and local economic development. The third pillar focuses on leading in diversity and inclusion, striving towards a workforce and leadership teams that are representative of the communities we operate in.

ACP and its members will pursue programs across these three pillars as part of this multi-year initiative. Additionally, member companies and ACP will partner with local and national organizations and policymakers providing expertise, implementation support, perspectives and networks that can help them support an energy transition for all.

The report also highlights the broad range of existing programs offered by individual companies within the clean power industry that provide economic opportunity to transitioning workers and communities and increase the participation of diverse and underrepresented communities in the industry. ACP sees the initiative as an opportunity and an obligation to scale best practices and drive a cross-sector approach in order to achieve even greater impact in the coming years.

“There is no single solution to ensure a successful energy transition,” Zichal adds. “It will take coordination from policymakers, community leaders and industry to ensure that the transition is equitable and that everyone shares in the economic growth and opportunity. As an industry, we are committed to playing our part in creating a better future for everyone and an energy transition for all.”