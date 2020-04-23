ACORE, WSA Advance Renewable Energy Sector

The American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) and the Wind Solar Alliance (WSA), two national nonprofit organizations dedicated to accelerating the transition to renewable energy, have completed agreement to bring WSA’s staff and programs into ACORE.

These key programs, which include WSA’s grid campaign and jobs tour, will be integrated into ACORE’s existing wholesale power market and transmission education efforts this spring.

“As longtime colleagues and admirers of their impactful renewable campaigns and research, we are thrilled to have WSA’s capabilities and programs come under the ACORE umbrella,” says Gregory Wetstone, president and CEO of ACORE.

“Together, we can build on our collective efforts to increase renewable energy and advance the nation’s electric grid, uniting and ultimately strengthening the entire renewable sector,” he adds.

ACORE and WSA say Covington & Burling LLP and Trister, Ross, Schadler & Gold PLLC provided critical assistance in the completion of the merger.

“A unified, expanded nonprofit will result in a stronger voice for the renewable sector,” says Doug Fredrickson, board chair at WSA.

“We look forward to working with the ACORE team and continuing to develop the research and education tools necessary to accelerate the growth of clean energy,” he adds.