ACCIONA, SSE Renewables Form Joint Venture to Develop Offshore Wind

ACCIONA, a company that specializes in the development and management of infrastructure and renewable energy, and SSE Renewables, a developer, constructor, operator and owner of offshore wind energy projects across the U.K. and Ireland, have signed an exclusivity agreement to develop offshore wind power projects in Spain and Portugal. The companies will also jointly explore further opportunities in other potential markets.

ACCIONA and SSE Renewables say they will establish a 50-50 joint venture (JV) that will combine ACCIONA’s strength as developer and operator of onshore renewable facilities with SSE Renewables’ skills and experience in the development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms. ACCIONA will also provide its grid integration capabilities, its energy management technology through its Renewable Energy Control Center (CECOER) and its know-how in engineering applied to offshore wind turbines.

“After successfully developing a global position in onshore wind and photovoltaic technologies, a partnership with SSE Renewables will allow us to accelerate our entry into the offshore wind market, where we also see great potential,” says Rafael Mateo, CEO of the energy business unit of ACCIONA. “It is a natural step forward in our strategy of providing the best possible alternatives for clients looking for clean energy solutions.”

SSE Renewables has an operational offshore wind portfolio of 487 MW and the largest offshore wind development pipeline across the U.K. and Ireland at over 6 GW. The company is currently constructing the world’s largest offshore wind farm, the 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm in the North Sea, a JV with Equinor. The company is also building Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, the 1.1 GW Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm in the Firth of Forth, a JV with Total.