7-Eleven Enrolls in MIGreenPower Renewable Energy Program for 160 Locations

7-Eleven Inc. has enrolled in MIGreenPower, DTE Energy’s voluntary renewable energy program. The enrollment will enable 7-Eleven to achieve 100% renewable energy for all 160 of its southeast Michigan locations for 20 years beginning in 2025. 7-Eleven’s 32,000 MWh clean energy commitment has the environmental benefit equivalent to taking nearly 3,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars off the road each year.

7-Eleven set a goal of reaching a 20% reduction in CO2 emissions from its stores by fiscal year 2027 and achieved this goal well ahead of target with a 25.8% reduction in carbon emissions in fiscal year 2019. After a significant acquisition in 2021, 7-Eleven continued to show progress with a 27% reduction in CO2 emissions in 2021[1]. As a result, the company has expanded its goal to achieve 50% reduction in carbon emissions by fiscal year 2030. Going forward, 7-Eleven will continue to promote activities aimed at reducing its environmental impact, including the installation of electric vehicle charging stations and the expansion of stores that use 100% renewable energy.

“As Michigan’s largest producer of and investor in renewable energy, we are proud to work with 7-Eleven on our shared goal of reducing carbon dioxide emissions through clean, renewable energy,” says Brian Calka, vice president of renewable sales and project development for DTE Energy. “Through its enrollment in our MIGreenPower program, 7-Eleven is helping to bring new Michigan-based wind and solar resources online that will support Michigan’s clean energy transition, create jobs and strengthen Michigan’s economy.”

DTE’s MIGreenPower program enables DTE Electric’s residential and business customers to attribute an even greater percentage of their electricity use to Michigan-made wind and solar beyond the 15% DTE already provides. On an annual basis, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled 2.8 million MWh of clean energy in the program. DTE’s renewable energy portfolio includes more than 50 wind and solar parks generating enough clean energy to power nearly 700,000 homes. Over the next three years, DTE plans to add thousands of MW of new renewable energy to meet the continued growth of its MIGreenPower program.