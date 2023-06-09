Ventus Awards Seeks Nominees, Adds Two New Categories

On June 7, the Business Network for Offshore Wind opened nominations for its 2023 Ventus Awards – the industry’s highest level of professional recognition, celebrating the innovative people, companies, organizations and work worldwide moving the global offshore wind industry forward.

Two new award categories were added this year to highlight supply chain development and industry leadership, both key to the growth of the industry: the Offshore Wind Trailblazer award, which honors an individual who exhibits outstanding leadership and proven ability to implement industry growth, and the Supply Chain Advancement-Public Sector award to more fully recognize the work both companies and public sector entities are doing to grow the offshore wind supply chain.

Nominations are open through Sept. 6 and recipients will be recognized at the Ventus Gala taking place Nov. 9 in Boston.

Those in the offshore wind industry who have made critical advancements in technology, business development, engineering and other aspects of offshore wind development are eligible.

“The Ventus Awards honor and celebrate those who are using their passion and talent to further develop an industry that creates quality jobs, reduces energy costs and combats the effects of climate change,” says Liz Burdock, president and CEO of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. “The two new awards further focus on the knowledge, hard work and collaboration needed to build up the industry.”

Judges representing many areas of the offshore wind industry will determine winners in 11 categories:

Advancement in Project Siting & Development

HSE Program of the Year

Innovation of the Year

Next-Wave Leadership

Offshore Wind Leadership

New! Offshore Wind Trailblazer

New! Supply Chain Advancement – Public Sector

Supply Chain Advancement – Private Sector

Talent Management Leadership

Viterna Award for Engineering Excellence

Heronemus Award for Outstanding Achievement in Offshore Wind (closed to nominations)

All categories are open for nominations except the Heronemus Award for Outstanding Achievement in Offshore Wind. This award is named after William Heronemus (1920-2002), who is widely considered to be the father of modern wind power generation.

Self-nominations are allowed, as are nominations for the same nominee in multiple categories. Finalists will be announced Oct. 11 and winners will be recognized as part of the Ventus Gala. Tickets and table reservations will be made available July 24 for Network members and July 27 for the public.