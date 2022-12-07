200 MW Headwaters III Wind Farm Finds An Offtake Partner

EDP Renewables North America LLC and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. have executed a 15-year power purchase agreement for 180 MW of the 200 MW Headwaters III Wind Farm in Randolph County, Ind.

Headwaters III, located approximately 70 miles east of Indianapolis along the Ohio border, is anticipated to be operational in 2025 and will annually power the equivalent of more than 54,000 average Indiana homes.

EDPR NA has developed and will construct, own and operate the wind farm, which is an extension of the operational 200 MW Headwaters I Wind Farm and the 198 MW Headwaters II Wind Farm, also in Randolph County. The project will create hundreds of jobs during peak construction and will employ local team members to operate and perform routine maintenance on the wind farm.

Cleveland-Cliffs and EDP Renewables’ Headwaters III Wind Farm partnership will mutually benefit both parties, affording Cleveland-Cliffs the opportunity to advance its environmental and social sustainability goals, and enabling EDPR NA to expand its portfolio in Indiana, where it reinforces and maintains its position as the top producer of wind energy in the state.

“We are excited to begin our partnership with Cleveland-Cliffs to supply clean energy to support the production of American-made steel for a major American manufacturer,” says Sandhya Ganapathy, EDP Renewables North America’s CEO. “We look forward to the eventual operations of this third phase of the Headwaters Wind Farm, also made possible by our supportive partners in the Randolph County community.”

EDP Renewables currently has 1,400 MW of installed capacity in Indiana, including the six phases of the Meadow Lake Wind Farm (White and Benton counties), two phases of the Headwaters Wind Farm (Randolph County) and the Riverstart Solar Park (Randolph County).