182 MW Maryneal Windpower Development Reaches Full Operations

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions has started commercial operation of the 182 MW Maryneal Windpower project in Nolan County, Texas.

In 2019, Sprint (now a part of T-Mobile) signed a 12-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) for 173.3 MW of the wind generated by the project. The VPPA agreement, which will settle on an as-generated basis tied to Maryneal Windpower’s real-time energy output, will enable T-Mobile to fulfill approximately 9% of its energy consumption.

Maryneal Windpower created approximately 200 jobs during peak construction. Additionally, the site will have a positive economic impact on the local community by providing significant local tax revenues during assessment years of commercial operation to the county and local school districts, as well as meaningful payments to participating landowners.

Wanzek Construction was the contractor for the project, and Nordex USA supplied 38 4.8 MW wind turbines for the site. Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will perform the site’s long-term maintenance and operations.

Schneider Electric Energy and Sustainability Services advised T-Mobile on the Maryneal VPPA, supporting project selection and negotiations.

The Maryneal project increases Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions’ U.S. wind capacity to over 3 GW. Parent company Duke Energy plans to reach 16 GW of renewable energy by the end of 2025 and 47 GW by 2050.