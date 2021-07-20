UL Wins Orsted Offshore Certification Contract

Illinois-based UL has been selected by Ørsted to deliver project certifications for the wind turbines and foundations at the 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 and 242 MW Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farms in Germany.

The project certifications—part of the licensing process of offshore wind farms in German waters—will help ensure the design, manufacturing, transport, installation, commissioning and operation complies with the highest standards of safety, says UL.

Kai Grigutsch, managing director of UL’s wind certification services, says, “UL has been at the forefront of global wind certifications for almost 20 years, helping developers navigate the safety, reliability and performance risks for wind projects to meet and exceed the requirements of the market. Helping customers deliver projects that perform to the highest standards of safety is critical to every stage of the project life-cycle. We are delighted to support Ørsted on the realization of the Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 projects over the coming years.”

Gode Wind 3 is set to go into full commercial operation in 2024, with the commissioning of Borkum Riffgrund 3 following in 2025.