Seacat Leading Charge for Carbon-Sensitive Offshore Wind Supply Chain

OESV operator Seacat Services says it has adopted the Carbon Management Plan from Cedar Marine – a first-of-its-kind maritime emissions reduction strategy.

The offshore wind sector has suffered skepticism in recent weeks around the environmental performance of its supply chain and support networks. This includes high emissions levels generated by its supporting fleet of OESVs, which may lead to question marks over the effectiveness of the wind sector as a true zero-carbon energy solution.

In joining Cedar Marine’s pioneering carbon reduction initiative, Seacat recognizes the importance of driving down its environmental impact to better facilitate a sustainable energy transition, the company says.

The Carbon Management Plan enables organizations to monitor their performance and commit to comply with developing industry and regulatory standards for decarbonization, as well as pursue their own sustainable goals, while also maintaining commercial success and operational efficiency.

In signing up to the Carbon Management Plan, Seacat has committed to the measurement and analysis of its baseline carbon footprint; the generation of a dedicated Carbon Management Plan; progress tracking and quarterly data reporting against its goals; and annual review of its Carbon Management Plan based on its progress.

In practice, the Plan requires Seacat to commit to a sustained period of operational change, R&D, and significant investments to bring down its emissions. Seacat has already begun to fulfil these commitments through a number of initiatives, such as using alternative fueling solutions for its fleet. The company recently fueled its CTV Seacat Enterprise with HVO30 for its return journey and first operational days at Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm, reducing the vessel’s CO2 footprint.

“Offshore wind is a critical component in building a zero emissions future, and as its supporters, we have a clear responsibility to uphold the sector, operationally and environmentally, as it drives the transition to zero emissions,” says Ian Baylis, managing director at Seacat.