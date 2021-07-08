Orsted and Partners to Pursue Floating Offshore Wind Leases

Ørsted has partnered with onshore wind community engagement pioneer Falck Renewables and floating wind expert BlueFloat Energy to participate in the upcoming ScotWind leasing round.

The consortium is set to apply for seabed leases in sites that are viable for the deployment of large-scale floating wind technology, the companies say.

BlueFloat has unique knowledge and experience in developing, financing and executing floating wind projects, and Falck Renewables focuses on project development and community engagement in Scotland in particular.

“Allying our strong in-house development, EPC and O&M capabilities with partners that have unique hands-on experience in floating wind projects and a strong local presence in Scotland will enable us to deliver an exciting new proposition for Scotland,” says Martin Neubert, chief commercial officer at Ørsted.

“Floating wind is an emerging industry, and we are excited to announce our partnership with Ørsted,” adds BlueFloat Energy CEO Carlos Martin. “It reinforces our capabilities and creates a winning consortium for a very competitive ScotWind leasing round.”

Unlike bottom-fixed offshore wind technology, where the turbine is mounted on top of a structure fixed to the seabed, floating wind projects use a floating foundation anchored to the seabed by mooring lines, allowing projects to be sited in deeper waters further away from the coast.