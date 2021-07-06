MacGregor to Build Another Pair of Offshore Vessels for Edda Wind Fleet

Cargotec subsidiary MacGregor has received an order for two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) that will further expand Østensjø Rederi’s Edda Wind fleet.

Both vessels will be built at the Astilleros Gondán shipyard in Asturias, Spain and are sisters of two CSOVs currently under construction. Each identical equipment package consists of one electrical gangway system, one 3D compensated Colibri crane and a remote control station located on the vessel bridge. Both will be delivered with technology that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by a minimum of 30% and will also be prepared for the future installation of zero-emission hydrogen technology.

The two new vessels will enter into service during the third quarter of 2023 and second quarter of 2024, respectively.

They will operate as mother vessels for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on the offshore turbines and will have the capacity to accommodate up to 120 personnel in high standard cabins and common areas.

“MacGregor is delighted to have been selected again to supply critical equipment, and we highly value the trust that Østensjø Rederi has placed in our capability to support expansion of the Edda Wind fleet,” says Leif Byström, head of the company’s offshore solutions division.