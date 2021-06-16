Greenkote Debuts Anti-Corrosion Metal Coating for Harsh Environments

Greenkote, a provider of advanced anti-corrosion metal coatings, has developed its proprietary new Greenkote G5k coating, which delivers a minimum of 5,000 hours of corrosion protection in salt spray testing for metals, enabling it to meet ASTM Specification B117.

“With G5k, we’re upping the ante in anti-corrosion coatings – no red rust after 5,000 hours of standardized corrosion testing by a recognized industry laboratory,” says Greenkote CEO Mark Gore. “This level of performance is aimed at the most challenging anti-corrosion applications, including those in marine and coastal environments.”

“Greenkote coatings are actually diffused into the metal,” explains Nick Hagglund, manager of engineering. “This gives them superior adhesion, longer life and more conformal coverage, which allows their use on complex geometries, such as small threaded parts. It also provides an excellent surface for painting and rubber bonding.”

Hagglund notes that Greenkote also eliminates the introduction of hydrogen embrittlement, which is an intrinsic problem with many traditional anti-corrosion coatings. Also, the Greenkote coating process does not use any hazardous chemicals or produce any toxic byproducts, so it is uniquely eco-friendly, RoHS compliant, and free of environmental regulations.

