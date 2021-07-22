Gazelle Wind Power Appoints Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

Gazelle Wind Power Ltd., a company specializing in hybrid floating offshore wind technologies, has named a group of policymakers, government officials, engineers and CEOs to its board of directors.

The company says these industry experts will guide its strategic growth and the worldwide deployment of its hybrid floating platform.

“The caliber of Gazelle’s board of directors is a testament to our vision and a strong endorsement of our innovative technology,” says Jon Salazar, founder and president of Gazelle Wind Power. “We are poised to be the leader for enabling floating offshore wind, and these leaders have the expertise necessary to provide valuable guidance as we execute our strategy, drive growth and deliver long-term solutions for a sustainable future.”

The board of directors includes the following:

Dr. Javier Cavada, chairman of Gazelle Wind Power, is currently CEO and president of Highview Power, where he drives the global expansion and deployment of the developer’s proprietary cryogenic energy storage technology. During Cavada’s 13 years with Wärtsilä Corp., he led the company’s international energy business, and he also chaired the boards of companies including Greensmith Energy Management Inc., and held leadership roles at German multinational firm Robert Bosch.

Jon Salazar, founder and president of Gazelle Wind Power, was a senior advisor with Deloitte and consulted with some of the world’s top-tier financial institutions and the largest banks in the Eurozone. He also held a senior leadership position developing Heathrow Airport and co-owned a group of digital companies dedicated to the sustainable development of individuals and society.

Pierpaolo Mazza, CEO of Gazelle Wind Power, has over 33 years of corporate leadership expertise with major energy companies such as GE Power Generation and Wärtsilä Corp. During his 25-year career with GE Power Generation, Mazza grew product sales related to wind turbine generators and gas turbine technology from $60 million to more than $1 billion in the Central Eastern Europe, Russia and CIS regions. Mazza was co-chairman of the Sakhalin Energy review committee and serves as an executive and non-executive director senior advisor to leading companies throughout the Middle East.

Connie Hedegaard, non-executive director of Gazelle Wind Power, is the former Minister of Environment to Denmark and former Commissioner for Climate Action, where she championed the negotiations toward adopting the EU 2030 Climate and Energy Framework. Following her political career, Hedegaard spent 14 years as a journalist and head of Danish Radio News (DR).

David Mesonero, non-executive director of finances at Gazelle Wind Power, is the deputy director of the corporate development division at Iberdrola. Before his work with Iberdrola, Mesonero was CFO at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and he served as a board member of Windar and Adwen and on Gamesa’s regional board in India, Mexico and Brazil.