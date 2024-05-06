Ireland Proposes First Offshore Wind Areas

Ireland’s Ministry for the Environment, Climate and Communications has published the draft South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP), the country’s first-ever plan for offshore renewable energy.

The draft proposes four maritime areas off Ireland’s south coast in which development could take place over the next decade. The first project, with an approximate 900 MW capacity, would take place in Tonn Nua, off the coast of County Waterford. It aims for a 2030 deployment.

The draft further proposes that further offshore wind projects may be developed in the areas of Lí Ban, also off the coast of County Waterford, and Manannán and Danu, off the south coast of County Wexford.





“This is a hugely significant milestone; the first time the state has developed a forward spatial plan for renewable energy at this scale,” says Eamon Ryan, minister for Environment, Climate and Communications.

“Since taking office, it has been a priority of mine and this government to overhaul the regulatory and legislative system so that we could get to this point. We can now plan to run an auction, and the winners can then proceed to deal with a brand-new purpose-developed regulator before applying to An Bord Pleanála for development permission.”

The DMAP and accompanying environmental assessments will undergo a six-week statutory public consultation period. Submissions on the draft terms and conditions are due by June 7, with the final auction design set to be published in July and auction planned before the end of the year.