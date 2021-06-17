Dogger Bank Developers Commit Funding to Children’s STEM Education

The developers of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm – which is set to be the world’s largest offshore wind installation – are partnering with local authorities in the north and northeast of England to mobilize £1 million to support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education during the construction of the wind farm.

This construction fund will initially focus on the areas of East Riding of Yorkshire, where the wind farm will connect to the grid, and South Tyneside, where the operations and maintenance base will be located. Additional community funding will be allocated throughout the operational phase of the wind farm.

The program has been developed with local skills and education stakeholders to ensure it meets local priorities, with a focus on early years in East Riding of Yorkshire and primary to secondary school transition in South Tyneside.

With the funding, all 124 primary schools in East Riding of Yorkshire and 18 secondary schools in South Tyneside will have the chance to increase and expand their STEM provision.

In addition to enhancing STEM provision in the classroom, during the construction of the wind farm, 50 students from these areas will receive a scholarship to help with the cost of further education qualifications while studying STEM subjects.

“This is such an exciting opportunity for our young people to learn and enhance STEM skills that will equip them and put them at the forefront of skilled jobs in the green economy,” says Emma Lewell-Buck, MP for South Shields. “I want to thank the Dogger Bank Wind Farm project’s continued investment and commitment to our community, wider region and people.”

“We estimate more than 25,000 young people from 142 schools in the north and northeast of England will benefit from this funding, as we open their eyes to the green industry opportunities of our net zero future,” adds Steve Wilson, project director for Dogger Bank.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank Wind Farm will be located more than 130 km off the Yorkshire coast. It is a joint venture among SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni. Work is already under way on the first two phases of the development in East Riding to prepare the 30 km cable route from Ulrome to Creyke Beck Substation, near Beverley.

Photo: 25,000 young people from 142 schools in the north and northeast of England will benefit from a £1 million investment by Dogger Bank Wind Farm in STEM skills education, including students from Skipsea Primary School in East Riding.