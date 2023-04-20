DNV Updates Offshore Wind Project Certification Standard

Independent energy expert and assurance provider DNV has published an important update of its comprehensive service specification for project certification, DNV-SE-0190. The new edition is the world’s first document that addresses the certification of energy islands and offshore wind farms in Poland, the company says.

Poland is planning impressively rapid growth in offshore wind and has recently published the Polish Maritime Safety Act, which defines country specific requirements for certification. The new appendix in DNV’s service specification is addressing those requirements and combines it with the common international practice to certify offshore wind power plants in Poland.

“There was a strong need from the industry to include both topics in our service specification which will support our customers to meet growth targets for offshore wind in a safe and reliable way,” explains DNV’s Kim Sandgaard-Mørk. “Certification to international standards is one of the most accepted risk management tools worldwide. In times of ambitious renewables targets and cost reduction, scaling and faster implementation needs, the independent evaluation is of high importance to prove the state-of-the-art level of safety, quality and reliability for offshore wind assets.”

Energy islands, giant new offshore renewable energy conversion and transmission plants are currently at the idea stage and under development. To bring confidence to all stakeholders involved in this emerging concept, DNV has described the certification process providing guidance and transparency to the market, the company says.