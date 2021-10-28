CanREA Readies Electricity Transformation Canada 2021 Conference in Toronto

The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) says it is making the final preparations for its major annual event, Electricity Transformation Canada (ETC), which is set to take place November 17-19 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

ETC21 is bringing together key stakeholders in wind energy, solar energy, energy storage and complementary technologies, to network and collaborate. Focused on the Canadian renewable energy market, the event will explore business opportunities and technologies that will set the pace for 2022, including keynote speakers, breakout sessions and a large exhibit hall.

“We are excited to bring together representatives of wind, solar and energy-storage technologies to explore opportunities and synergies, and to collaborate with key stakeholders, government regulators and policymakers, as well as renewable energy users, to enable a transformation of Canada’s electricity sector,” says Robert Hornung, president and CEO of CanREA.

“The need for collaboration is not new, but it’s been challenging to implement because electricity is largely a provincial responsibility,” he adds. “Canada has 10 electricity grids, not one. When each system is looking to optimize its own grid, we can overlook opportunities to collaborate and work together. Grid optimization on a national scale is sub-optimal when we are working on it by optimizing each grid independently.”

For more details about the event and to register, click here.