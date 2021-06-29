B&C Wind Offshore Development Getting Closer to Reality

Ocean Winds, the 50/50 joint venture owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, has been awarded a contract-for-difference for the B&C Wind offshore wind farm in Poland.

The 369.5 MW wind farm is set to be located in the Exclusive Economic Zone of Poland’s Baltic Sea, approximately 23 km offshore. It will cover an area of 90 km2 with water depths varying from 30 to 60 meters.

“With this CfD award, we reach an important milestone in the development of the B&C Wind project, which will accelerate now toward reaching the final investment decision and start of construction,” says Grzegorz Gorski, COO of Ocean Winds and CEO of OW Polska.

Ocean Winds primarily targets markets in Europe, the United States and selected geographies in Asia.