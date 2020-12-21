Wind Turbine Owners Launch Global Data-Sharing Program

Some of the largest wind turbine owners in the world have launched a new data-sharing program. For the first time in the wind industry, turbine owners around the world will securely and openly exchange operational performance data, enabling them to reduce their data dependency to OEMs, improve analytics and develop a transparent global performance benchmark.

The key objective of the project is to unlock operational insights and to create an operational turbine performance baseline. Enel, ENGIE and Equinor have confirmed their participation in the project and committed to sharing data from over 10,000 turbines – both onshore and offshore. The program is open to any turbine owner; a significant number of companies are expected to join the project in the coming months. A series of seminars will take place at the beginning of 2021 to enable any interested party to assess opportunities and coordinate platform development efforts.

“This is a truly ambitious program that will put an end to the OEMs superior position with regards to global performance data,” says Mårten Nilsson, CEO of O2OWIND and coordinator of the project. “As it is today, only the OEMs can fully harvest the benefits of data analytics and benchmarking, which puts asset owners at a disadvantage. With this data-sharing collaboration, we are creating a baseline that OEMs always have to relate to. Since the strength of the baseline will be correlated to the amount of data that feeds our models, we strongly encourage all asset owners to attend the information seminars and join this exciting initiative.”

By exchanging data on tens of thousands of operating turbines worldwide, wind asset owners will be able to turn insights into tangible advantages, such as improving wind farm operations, as well as improving the success rate of claims related to lower than expected power production.

The complete legal framework of the program, along with a detailed technical description for which data are to be shared, and the complete exchange process will be presented at the upcoming industry seminar.

Photo Source