Royal HaskoningDHV, Mott MacDonald Evaluate Environmental Effects for Offshore Wind Park in Ireland

DP Energy, an Ireland-based renewable energy developer, and Iberdrola have appointed Royal HaskoningDHV and Mott MacDonald to lead the production of a comprehensive environmental impact assessment report (EIAR) for the proposed Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park offshore wind project off the south coast of Ireland.

Royal HaskoningDHV has been awarded the work as lead consultant, alongside Mott MacDonald as a partner consultant, which will be supporting the project from its Dublin and Cork offices.

DP Energy entered into a joint venture with Iberdrola in February 2021 for a 3 GW pipeline of offshore wind projects. Located off the South Coast, the Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park is a 1,000 MW floating offshore wind project.

The Inis Ealga project is currently in its early development stage, with ecology surveys underway and site investigation surveys being planned. Once operational, the floating offshore wind farm will generate enough green energy to power the equivalent of nearly 860,000 Irish homes. The project is programmed to be operational by 2030; it will significantly contribute to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan target of 80% of Ireland’s electricity generated from renewable sources by 2030 and will also help deliver Ireland’s target of 30 GW of operational offshore wind by 2030.

Royal HaskoningDHV and Mott MacDonald will deliver a full EIAR to examine the potential impacts of the proposed development on the surrounding environment including sea, land and wildlife throughout the project lifecycle from site investigations to construction and right through to operation and eventual decommissioning of the wind farm.

The EIAR will also report on the potential impacts of the Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park on other key receptors, including commercial fisheries, fish ecology, landscape, seascape, cultural heritage, tourism, transport and aviation.

“This announcement is a significant step in the proposed development of the Inis Ealga Marine Energy Park and a significant contributor to Ireland reaching its climate action goals,” says Adam Cronin, DP Energy’s head of offshore. “Royal HaskoningDHV are industry leaders in delivering environmental impact assessment reports and this, coupled with Mott MacDonald’s expertise and local knowledge, will enable us to complete this important project for the southwest coast of Ireland.”

“Inis Ealga is progressing well, and this contract marks an important milestone for the project,” adds Declan McMahon, Iberdrola’s offshore development project manager. “These detailed studies will help us to design an offshore windfarm that will benefit both local communities and national climate goals.”

“We are delighted to be supporting DP Energy and Iberdrola to create the comprehensive and robust EIAR for the Inis Ealga consent application,” comments Alistair Davison, Royal HaskoningDHV’s EIAR project director. “Supporting the development of one of the first major floating offshore wind farms in Ireland is an exciting prospect indeed. We are also really pleased to be working with Mott MacDonald. Our project teams are integrating well, and we feel this is a strong partnership with great potential.”