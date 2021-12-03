Nordex Group Supplies 67 Wind Turbines to El Sauz Wind Farm in Texas

The Nordex Group has secured an order for a total of approximately 300 MW for a wind project in the U.S. The Nordex Group will supply 67 N155/4.X turbines for the El Sauz wind farm located in Texas. The order also includes a premium service contract for the turbines covering a period of five years.

The El Sauz wind farm will be built in the south of Texas near Raymondville. The project has been developed by Apex Clean Energy and will be owned by JERA Americas, the U.S. subsidiary of JERA Co. Inc. JERA was created as comprehensive alliance of Tokyo Electric Power Group and the Chubu Electric Power Group.

“We are looking to accelerate the transformation of our energy supply to more sustainable forms of energy and this project marks the beginning of what we plan to be a substantial and growing commitment to renewables in this state and across the country,” states Steven Winn, CEO of JERA Americas.

The turbines are due to be installed in summer 2022 and will be supplied in an operating mode of 4.5 MW.

“We are delighted to be working with JERA Americas on El Sauz. We look forward to a successful collaboration on this project and we are particularly pleased, that JERA has opted for our technology in their first project in the US market,” says Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.