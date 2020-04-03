Bladt Industries Signs Offshore Wind Contracts

Bladt Industries has signed two significant contracts with innogy SE and is planning the upcoming execution of both the foundations and the offshore substation for the Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm.

innogy SE has chosen Bladt Industries for the delivery of 39 monopiles, 38 transition pieces and one transition piece specially designed for the offshore substation. Bladt Industries provided guidance and input for the optimization of the most feasible fabrication design throughout the final construction process to ensure the best outcome for innogy SE.

“We have been able to provide guidance and inputs to ensure the most optimized fabrication design,” says Klaus Steen Mortensen, CEO of Bladt Industries.

“This early involvement has been a productive process for both parties and I am convinced that it will pay off in the end,” he adds.

Bladt Industries will start the production of the project in the third quarter, with the final foundation scheduled to leave the Aalborg site in Denmark by third quarter of 2021.

Bladt Industries will also deliver the offshore substation (EPCI contract), including the transition piece, for the Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm. This contract will be executed in close cooperation with their long-term partners Semco Maritime and ISC Engineering. Bladt Industries will have the overall responsibility of the project and perform the construction of the offshore substation which is designed by ISC Engineering. Semco Maritime will design and carry out the electrical installations of the 342 MW OSS for Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm.

This is the 22nd substation that Bladt Industries will fabricate and the fourth that will be delivered as a turnkey project to German waters. The offshore substation is scheduled to be installed in the first half of 2022.

Photo: A Bladt Industries’ offshore substation