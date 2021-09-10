AEP’s Oklahoma Wind Project Launches Commercial Operations

American Electric Power‘s (AEP) 287 MW Maverick Wind Energy Center in north central Oklahoma has begun commercial operation. Located southwest of Enid, Maverick is one of three wind projects that compose the North Central Energy Facilities, which will provide 1,485 MW of clean energy to customers of AEP’s Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and Southwestern Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) subsidiaries.

In addition to Maverick, North Central Energy Facilities include the 199 MW Sundance project, which began commercial operation in April 2021, and the 999 MW Traverse project, which is expected to begin operation in early 2022.

The projects will save PSO and SWEPCO customers in Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma an estimated $3 billion in electricity costs over the next 30 years. Invenergy is developing the North Central Energy Facilities, and PSO and SWEPCO assume ownership of each of the three wind projects following their commercial operation.

“Maverick’s commercial operation brings us one step closer to the completion of North Central and to delivering more clean, reliable energy to our customers,” says Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and CEO. “North Central’s three wind projects will create enough energy to power 440,000 homes and will be a valuable asset in AEP’s generation portfolio as we work to add nearly 16,600 MW of regulated wind and solar resources through 2030.”